Warmer Wednesday, Strong Cold Front Brings Rain and Storms Thursday

AM Headlines:

Chilly start, with areas of patchy fog

Warming up through Thursday

Strong cold front brings threat of damaging wind, isolated tornadoes Thursday PM

Snow for Mountains Friday

Cooler Weekend Discussion:

Another beautiful day on tap today. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temps will remain mild tonight with lows falling to near 50. Breezy and warm Thursday ahead of a strong cold front with winds out of the S/SW 5-15 mph. Temps will climb into the mid-60s with strong to even a few severe storms Thursday afternoon into the early evening. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but can’t rule out an isolated tornado or, two. Rainfall totals of 1/2 to 1″ are possible. Rain will change to snow for the mountains with totals up to 1-2″ through Friday. Temps will be chilly this weekend with highs struggling to break out of the 40s Saturday and overnight lows falling below freezing. However, it will remain dry into early next week. Temps will rebound into the mid to upper 50s ahead of our next cold front early next week.