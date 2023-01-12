Line of Strong Storms, Gusty Winds Impact the Region Today

AM Headlines:

Strong storms late afternoon to early evening Damaging wind gusts = biggest threat Heavy, but quick-moving downpours, isolated tornado threat

Winter Weather Advisory and Storm Warnings go into effect for mountains tonight Midnight – 7AM Friday Above 3500′ = 2-6″ of snow; gusts up to 45mph Below 3500′ = up to 2″ of snow; gusts up to 40mph

Much cooler weekend Discussion:

Warmer start this morning with temps in the 40s and 50s across the region. Cloudy and breezy today. A line of rain and storms begins to move into the region late this afternoon. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind the greatest threat. Rain will clear tonight for the Piedmont. But, moisture will sit over the mountains leading to a change to snow after midnight. Winter storm warning and advisory in effect from midnight to 7am Saturday. Gusts up to 45 mph for the warning area above 3500′ with up to 6″ of snow possible. Below 3500′ is for the advisory with up to 2″ of snow and gusts of 40mph possible. The rest of the region will get hit with chilly temps. Highs will struggle to break out of the 40s by Saturday. Warming back up into the 50s early next week. Next cold front arrives by Tuesday.