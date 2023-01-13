Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Partners With Virtual Dog Training Company GoodPup

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control (AC&C) is thrilled to announce its partnership with GoodPup, a 1-on-1 positive reinforcement training service that can be accessed virtually at home and on your own schedule.

“Nearly everyone, at some point in their pet’s life, faces a behavior challenge with their pet, those challenges can be very frustrating! I am excited that we can provide people with affordable and convenient assistance through our partnership with GoodPup.” -Shannon Harkey, Shelter Manager – Animal Care & Control

AC&C is committed to keeping people and pets together where possible. With behavior being one of the top reasons dogs are surrendered to shelters every year, this service will help keep families together. GoodPup is aimed at helping every dog family live their best lives and supporting them through effective, affordable, and rewarding training.

Training sessions can be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 12 midnight EST, with same-day training appointments available, along with on-demand chat support.

GoodPup offers affordable options to anyone looking for training and support for their dog.

Through the GoodPup app, you can access:

Certified positive reinforcement trainers

1-on-1 virtual training with the same trainer each week

Training appointments between 9 a.m. -12 midnight EST

Same-day training appointments available

On-demand chat support for any questions (like your first puppy you just brought home!)

Free trial week to start

Pause at any time and pick up later

Train multiple dogs on the same call

For every person who signs up for a minimum of one paid week, GoodPup will also donate to AC&C.

For more information on GoodPup or other behavior and training support options for dogs and cats, visit the AC&C GoodPup Page.