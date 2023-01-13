Winter Storm Warning for Mountains

AM Headlines:

Wind damage from yesterday’s storms across the Piedmont

NWS will be conducting a survey in Gaston Co later today for possible tornado damage

Cold and breezy through the start of the weekend

Winter Weather Alert for the mountains until 7 am Sat Up to 2″ of snow below 3500′ 2-6″ of snow above 3500′ Gusts up to 50 mph are possible through Saturday

Dry through Sunday

Warming up next week

Rain chances return Monday night Discussion:

A cold front is pushing through the region this morning. Drier air will take hold across the Piedmont with a breezy day expected. Moisture will be forced up the mountains leading to snow through Saturday AM. Winter weather alerts are in effect with up to 2″ of snow for areas below 3500′ and up to 6″ above 3500 with gusts up to 50 mph. This will cause major issues for drivers and not be very fun for those trying to hit the slopes this weekend to enjoy the fresh powder. Best day to get out to enjoy the weather will be Sunday for the high country. Across the rest of the region expect a colder day Saturday with highs struggling to break out of the 40s. Dry and seasonable Sunday with temps back into the low 50s. We’ll warm up next week, but our next weather maker will arrive by Monday night. Rain areawide is expected through early Tuesday morning. We’ll have a brief break from the rain with temps warming into the 60s Wednesday before another front moves in Thursday. This will one will be something to watch with the threat of stronger storms possible once again.