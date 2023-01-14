One Million Dollar Mega Millions Prize Sold In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Someone in the Charlotte area walked away with a one million dollar prize Friday night. The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Mint Hill. They matched all five white balls to win one million dollars.

The odds are doing that are one in 12.6 million. People at the Kwick Mart say they wish it could have been them. 14 people across the country also won one million in Friday night’s drawing.

The Charlotte-area winner has 180 days to claim their prize.