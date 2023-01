CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte’s celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior began Sunday with a march and wreath laying.

Participants walked from Tryon Street and Phifer Avenue to the MLK statue in Marshall Park Sunday afternoon.

Many people saying it’s important to remember Dr. King’s message, even in 2023.

Monday, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte expects more than 1,300 people to attend it’s annual MLK breakfast.