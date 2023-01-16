Dry and Mild MLK Day Forecast

AM Headlines:

A chilly and clear start to the day

Above average with increasing clouds for MLK Day

Rain chances return tonight

Rain through midday Tuesday

Warm Mid-Week

Rain/Storms Thursday Discussion:

It’s a chilly start to MLK Day with temps in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will thicken up today as a cold front approaches from the west, however, temps will remain mild with highs reaching the upper 50s. Showers overnight across the mountains and foothills with rain setting in areawide through the Tuesday morning commute. Rain will taper off by midday with a dry outlook through Wednesday. A warm front will lift across the region Wednesday into Thursday which means a nice bump in temperature. Highs will reach the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon with lows only falling into the upper 50s. Another cold front will bring more rain and even a few storms Thursday. We won’t see quite as chilly of temps after this next front as we did last week, however, temps will fall closer to average by the start of the weekend. Dry through Saturday. Our next weather maker arrives Sunday bringing rain for most of the area, but we could see another blast of snow for the mountains depending on how early the front arrives Sunday.