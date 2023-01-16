Local Elvis Presley Impersonator Uses The King’s Music To Honor MLK

KANNAPOLIS, N.C.– School bus driver, Roy Gaddy not only looks like Elvis Presley, but he sounds and moves like the music icon too. Gaddy is a huge Elvis Presley fan. He has an entire room dedicated to the legend. There are all kinds of things that cover the walls and the bookshelves from posters, books, and just about any other piece of memorabilia you can think of. Gaddy says there is even a family rumor that he is actually related to Presley. Recently he sat down with WCCB Charlotte’s Joe Duncan to talk about the message Elvis and Dr. King worked hard to spread. If you are interested in booking Gaddy for any private shows or events, you may reach out to him on his Facebook page.