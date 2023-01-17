Cold Front Brings Showers to the Region Tuesday

AM Headlines

AM Showers w/ incoming cold front

Dry and warmer Wednesday

Breezy with more rain and isolated storms Thursday

High pressure builds in the first half of the weekend

Rain/Wintry Mix for higher elevations Sunday into Monday Discussion

AM Showers Tuesday

The first of several quick-moving cold fronts arrives today. Showers are beginning to creep into the area this morning. This won’t be a super soaker event but expect nuisance showers to impact the morning/lunch commute. Rain wraps up by midday with the front stalling south of the area tonight. Temps will reach the mid-50s this afternoon, but that same front will lift north as a warm front Wednesday bringing warmer temps to the region with highs reaching the mid-60s.

Warmer Wednesday, Breezy and Wet Thursday

Patchy fog will roll in tonight through early Wednesday, making for another tricky morning commute. However, we’ll stay dry Wednesday, but our next cold front arrives Thursday. This time expect the breeze to pick up with showers and isolated storms mid to late day Thursday. Severe threat looks low at this time even as temps climb to near 70 Thursday afternoon.

Dry Start for the Weekend, More Showers Sunday

High pressure builds in for the first half of the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s with overnight lows falling into the mid-30s by Saturday morning. Our next system will bring rain late Saturday into Sunday. Depending on the arrival of moisture we could see a wintry mix for the mountains (earlier in the AM = mix, later arrival Sunday = rain) So this will be something to watch for the models to come into better agreement. But plan for showers Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning at this time.