Immersive Art Exhibit ARKO & The MOON Open In Noda Through January 29

1/6 Arko & Moon Arkotecture

2/6 Arko & Moon Exhibit 1

3/6 Arko & Moon Exhibit 2

4/6 Arko & Moon Infinity Mirror

5/6 Arko & Moon Luvly Arko



6/6 Arko & Moon Super Daft Bros











CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – ARKO & the MOON is a fully immersive art installation that blends the imaginative worlds of local artists Arko and Luvly Moon. Noda is home to Arko & the Moon until January 29.

Located inside Flux Galleries on 15th St, visitors have the opportunity to step inside a fully built-out world, where they can interact with and explore a fantastical universe. For a full sensory experience, guests are invited to slip off their shoes and only wear socks or the provided booties before entry.

“We are especially thankful to Flux Galleries for providing local artists with a space to have the freedom to express themselves and share their visions with the community,” mentioned Luvly.

Arko and Luvly Moon are local mural, sculpture, and installation artists who focus on recycled and repurposed materials to create work.

“That’s part of the fun of it, transforming it into treasured pieces of art that make people smile,” says Arko. “This immersive exhibit is inspired by the thought of being able to step into an artist’s brain. Thanks to the right timing, funding, and space – Arko and I were able to construct a world based on this inquiry. The world features our similar color ways, but a blending of our two individual worlds,” says Luvly. “Most of the work we create comes from discarded scraps and things we pick up on the side of the road. That’s part of the fun of it, transforming it into treasured pieces of art that make people smile,” says Arko.

Meet them at the Flux Galleries for two special events in late January:

Meditation with Moon on Monday, January 23 at 6:00 p.m.

A 30-minute guided meditation with Luvly Moon, followed by free time to explore the exhibit afterward. $20.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ meditation-with-moon-tickets- 510221234447

Writer’s Roost with Andy Smith on Wednesday, January 25 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Talk by Andy, writer and publisher for Charlotte Magazine, followed by a private guided tour of the exhibit, one beverage and hor’d oeuvres included. $25.

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ writers-roost-with-andy-smith- arko-the-moon-private-tour- tickets-497937643897

Hours:

Tuesday – Friday from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday + Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

General admission tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ arko-the-moon-tickets- 495510444077

Location:

Flux Galleries

512 East 15th Street

Charlotte, NC 28205