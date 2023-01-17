Trial Begins In Myers Park High Student Sexual Assault Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dreary Tuesday, marked the start of the Jane Doe trial.

A case that began in November of 2015 when Jane Doe, a Myers Park High student, says she was kidnapped and raped.

Opening statements of the lawsuit against Myers Park High School offcials and CMS started with Doe’s lawyers saying the School Resource Officer and the Assistant Principal “had a duty to protect her, but they failed in that duty.”

In court, text messages in a group chat showed Jane Doe telling friends “I’m being kidnapped” and “Call the cops”

Jane Doe’s lawyers called several former Myers Park High School students to the stand. One being another victim of sexual assault on campus. Like Doe, she claims she reported it to the proper officials, including the same Assistant Principal. Also like Doe, she says those claims went on deaf ears,

Other students at Myers Park have brought to light similar issues with the schools handling of sexual assault. Including Nikki Wombwell, formerly referred to as Jill Roe in her case. She told her story to WCCB in 2021 after she settled a lawsuit for $50,000 with the school.

Trial continues Wednesday morning.