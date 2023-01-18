Foggy Start to Wednesday, but Warm and Cloudy Day Ahead

AM Headlines

Dense Fog Advisory until 10am

Next cold front arrives tomorrow Breezy Day Overnight and Afternoon Showers, Isolated Storms

Dry and cooler Friday/Saturday

Wintry Precip Sunday for Mountains/Northern Foothills w/ rain everywhere else Discussion

Widespread Fog, Warmer Thursday

A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 am this morning for areas north of I-85. Visibility will likely fall before sunrise across the Piedmont. Temps will climb into the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies today. Warm front will lift across the area tonight with scattered showers and patchy fog possible this evening.

Breezy with More Rain ahead of Cold Front Thursday

A cold front will be just east of the area by daybreak. Breezy with rain ahead of the front. Storm threat will be limited but an isolated thunderstorm can’t totally be ruled out Thursday afternoon as temps climb to near 70.

Dry and Cooler Start to Weekend, Wintry Mix, More Rain Sunday

Drier and cooler for the start of the weekend as high pressure builds into the area. Low pressure off the coast will bring a wintry mix to the mountains and northern foothills Sunday. The rest of the area will see a straight rain event with showers tapering off by Monday morning.