Mother Of Myers Park High Student Takes The Stand In Sexual Assault Trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jane Doe’s mother took the stand on Wednesday to testify about the alleged rape and kidnapping of her daughter in 2015.

Doe’s mother told the jury she got texts from her daughter saying she had been kidnapped, that she was attacked in the woods, and that Jane told the Myers Park school resource officer what happened.

Mrs. Doe, as she is referred to in court, said the SRO believed Jane Doe was skipping class.

The lawyer representing CMS in the federal lawsuit said Jane’s mother did not allow her daughter to give a statement to the school.

Jane Doe’s lawyers read some of the deposition from the Myers Park High Principal back in 2020.

In that deposition, it stated the principal and faculty members had concerns over the lack of safety and security at the school because of the SRO’s inability to properly do his job.

However, no formal complaints were filed to document those issues.

That deposition also showed the alleged kidnapping of Jane Doe was never documented either.

Jane Doe will testify Thursday morning.