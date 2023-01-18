STIR Pairs Two More Barrels With Their Popular Private Label Collection

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – STIR is excited to introduce Charlotte to 2 more privately selected barrels: Woodford Reserve and Elijah Craig Barrel Proof.

The STIR team worked diligently through the barrel selection process and tasting experiences to now welcome the additional two barrels to a total offering of three barrels for on-site enjoyment. The first private barrel was a signature and custom-aged Don Julio Reposado, introduced in 2022.

“This is extremely exciting for us and for the Charlotte market,” said Becky Hammond, Managing Director at SquareOne Holding. “We continue to build our relationships with the world’s best distilleries, which allows us to offer our guests unique and rare bourbons and spirits not found elsewhere. In addition to the 350 different brands we carry on our shelves, our private barrel selections add to an elevated dining experience, only found at STIR.”

The flavor profile of the Woodford barrel is soft and smooth with notes of oak mild chocolate, pecans and a light hint of malty sweetness. That of the Elijah Craig barrel is exceptionally balanced with notes of dark spice, vanilla and caramel. Even at a higher proof, the finish of these private selection drinks, like a lower ABV bourbon is full of the classic Elijah Craig notes of candy, oak and a variety of spices.

STIR is the perfect restaurant to sip a cocktail over a dozen oysters, enjoy a night out, or meet for lunch. It is located at 1422 S Tryon St Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28203. Since 2020, Stir has created fresh experiences for Charlotteans in its hip South End neighborhood. STIR Charlotte was the state’s first on-premise restaurant to select and receive a Don Julio private barrel and the company continues to build relationships for its private barrel program to further differentiate itself from other local establishments.

For more information about Stir or to make a reservation, visit https://www.stircharlotte.com/.