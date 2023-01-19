Cooler & Drier Heading Into Weekend

We’re in the heart of January, but it feels more like spring across the Carolinas this Thursday. The Piedmont and Foothills have topped out in the 60s and 70s despite cloudy skies and scattered showers. Cooler air will slide in behind this system, but it won’t come in all at once. While some northwesterly flow snow may fall at times in the High Country, the Piedmont and Foothills will enjoy a sunny day with highs near 60°. Another nice day is on tap as we head into the weekend, but temperatures will be near-average in the 40s and 50s. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts; Sunday will get messy.

More moisture and energy heads our way from the Gulf by the second half of the weekend. It’ll be chilly – highs only get into the 30s and 40s – but this will be an all-rain event for the Piedmont and Foothills. While the High Country could see a wintry mix at times, accumulations appear minimal right now. The messy pattern will likely continue into next week, with more rain arriving by Tuesday night.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Noticeably cooler. Low: 41°. Wind: W 5-15.

Friday: Piedmont sunshine. Mountain flurries. High: 60°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 32°. Wind: N 5-10.

Saturday: AM sunshine. PM clouds build. High: 51°. Wind: NE 5-10.