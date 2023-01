CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The outbound lanes on Brookshire Boulevard near I-485 are currently closed due to an overturned tanker.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says drivers should seek an alternate route as the lanes are expected to be closed for at least 5 hours.

Medic confirmed they are on the scene and Charlotte Fire is assisting with the clean up.

There is no word as to what caused the tanker to overturn. We will update this story as more information becomes available.