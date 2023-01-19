Warm and Windy with Scattered Showers Thursday Afternoon

AM HEADLINES:

Breezy day ahead with winds SW 10-20 mph

Wind Advisory for Mountains until noon Friday W 20-30 MPH GUSTS 40+

Light Showers this afternoon

High pressure brings cooler, drier weather to start the weekend

Next Weather Maker arrives Sunday — snow/ice for the mountains, northern foothills

Discussion:

A cold front will reach the Carolinas today, outside of a few light showers expect cloudy skies with temps reaching the upper 60s this afternoon. The big story will be the wind with breezy southwest winds 10-20 mph and gusts 30 mph for the Piedmont. A wind advisory will be in effect through noon Friday for the mountains where gusts 40-50 mph will be possible. Conditions will improve through the day Friday with clear skies and highs still near 60. Cooler air settles in Saturday where morning lows will be near freezing anf highs will be back in the low 50s. Sunshine and dry weather will give us at least a pocket of nice weather to start the weekend. Our next weathermaker arrives Sunday with highs struggling to get out of the 40s. However, wintry weather is looking more likely for the mountains and nothern foothills with ice and a few inches of snow possible. This will change over to rain late Sunday with the rest of the region locked under cloudy skies and steady showers into the overnight hours. Expect slightly warmer weather Monday, but next week is looking unsettled with more wet weather by Tuesday.