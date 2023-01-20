Man Accused Of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend At Kings Mountain Gas Station Denied Bond

1/5 E031F53F 3541 4364 A5B9 1E988BF86DBE

4/5 Nissan Sentra – License Plate JFT-4361

5/5 Timothy Prescott Parson









(Update: 1/2o/23)

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at a gas station in Kings Mountain is denied bond during a court appearance Friday. Police say they arrested Timothy Parson during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Dixon School Road and I-85.

The passenger, identified as Tracy Hartis, 42, was also arrested. She is facing charges of obstruction of justice. A judge set her bond at $5,000. The couple was pulled over in a 2003 BMW 325I with South Carolina tags.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police are trying to find the man accused of a deadly stabbing at a convenience store in Kings Mountain.

On Tuesday, around 7:43 p.m., detectives say they responded to the Silver Express on East King Street in regards to a stabbing. During the investigation, it was revealed a woman had been assaulted with a knife and was suffering from life threatening injuries. Authorities say the woman was identified as 34-year-old Ashley Scoggins. She woman was transported to Kings Mountain Hospital where police say she later died.

Police are looking for the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Timothy Parson, and say he assaulted Scoggins inside of the store before leaving the parking lot in a gray Nissan Sentra with license plate JFT-4361.

Scoggins’ family members tell WCCB that she had taken out a protective order against Parson. She was the mother of a 3-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son,

Homicide warrants have been issued on Parson and officials are asking the public for help locating him. Parson is described as being a white male, 6’1, and weighs 190 lbs. He has a short cut beard and was last seen wearing a read bandana on his head with a gray hoodie and tan colored pants.

Anyone with information on Parson or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at (704) 481-TIPS (8477).