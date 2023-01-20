Rain, Wintry Mix for the Mountains Sunday

AM Headlines:

Wind Advisory for the high country W 20-35 mph Gusts 40-50 mph

Dry and cooler through Saturday

Sunday brings rain to the Piedmont & wintry mix to the higher elevations

Watching stronger storms early next week Discussion:

Dry and Cooler Start to the Weekend

Windy start for the mountains and northern foothills with a wind advisory in effect through this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-30s in the mountains with the upper 50s for the Piedmont today. Chillier outlook as calm conditions returns Sunday with lows near or below freezing for the entire region, or near average. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

Rain/Mountain Wintry Mix Sunday

The end of the weekend will bring our next weather maker with a cooler outlook. Wintry mix for the mountains with snow and freezing rain before temps warm enough that precip will change to a cold rain for the mountains. Not extreme totals but enough to make things slick with an inch or two of snow and about 1/10th of an inch of ice accumulation. The rest of the area will see a cold rain through the day with highs struggling to break out of the 40s.

Watching Mid-Week Severe Threat

Brief period to dry out Monday with average highs returning to the forecast. We’ll be watching Wednesday as there is potential for stronger storms to rush through the region ahead of a cold front.