UPDATE:

Police have located and taken the person wanted into custody.

SWAT has located and arrested the subject. The area is now being cleared.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg SWAT team are assisting officers in the 7500 block of Quail Meadow Lane for a barricaded person inside an apartment.

Officers were called out to the scene before noon on Friday.

CMPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

