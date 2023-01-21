Panthers Legend Greg Olsen Talks Coaching Search, Upcoming Charity Event

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — Former Panthers Tight End Greg Olsen goes 1-on-1 with WCCB and Bahakel Sports reporter Kelli Bartik ahead of his upcoming charity event, the 2nd Annual HEARTest Yard UnGala at Steak 48.

Olsen, who currently works in the broadcast booth as an analyst for NFL on FOX, also discusses the Carolina Panthers current head coaching search, giving his thoughts on Steve Wilks, who served as interim head coach this past season, as well as former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

For more information on the 2nd Annual HEARTest Yard Ungala at Steak 48 on February 27th, click here.

Check out video from last year’s celebrity packed HEARTest Yard Ungala, hosted by Greg and Kara Olsen.

100% of donations from the event will go to The HEARTest Yard program, a part of the Receptions for Research 501(c)(3), which supports families of children with congenital heart disease like Olsen’s

son T.J. treated at Levine Children’s Hospital here in Charlotte.