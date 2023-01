1/4

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. – Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a driver to crash into two homes near Wesley Chapel. Firefighters shared these photos. You can see an SUV is part of the way inside a home on Beacon Avenue. Investigators arrived on the scene around one a.m. Sunday.

They say the SUV went through one home, then struck a second home. No one was hurt.

Investigators haven’t said what caused the driver to lose control.