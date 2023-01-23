“How Do We Do More With Less?” CMPD Addresses Staffing Shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Doing more with less.

CMPD leadership telling City Council the police department is working to lower crime, despite being down 300 officer positions.

Last year 72 sworn employees resigned and 88 retired.

91 more are eligible to retire in 2023.

It comes as overall crime rose three percent last year, though violent crime is down five percent.

Despite that, CMPD leaders told City Council violent crimes like homicides are the biggest priority.

The department investigated 110 murders last year.

Dozens of officers filled the chamber Monday night, as the President of the Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police addressed council, asking for improved pay and benefits.