Postal Service Offering $50,000 Reward After Mail Carrier Kidnapped & Robbed In South Charlotte

(UPDATE: 1/23/23)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is now offering a $50,000 reward after a mail carrier was kidnapped and robbed in South Charlotte.

According to a police report, the 66-year-old man told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening while he was delivering mail along Candlewood Drive near South Blvd around 6:30pm. He says someone in a car pulled up next to him, pulled out a gun, and robbed him of his cell phone and an Arrow key. The mailman told police the suspect then kidnapped him and later dropped him off.

A neighbor’s home security system captured part of the incident.

“Unfortunately, it was dark, so there wasn’t much to see. You could tell it was a white car, four door, and it sped by,” says Timothy Jones.

The mailman wasn’t hurt. If you know anything about this case, call Crimestoppers.