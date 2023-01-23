WCCB Charlotte Got An Exclusive Backstage Interview W/ Music Legend Barry Manilow

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Queen City got the chance to sing along with the music legend responsible for the soundtrack of our lives, Barry Manilow. Manilow brought his “Manilow Hits 2023” tour to Charlotte on Saturday. He performed all the big hits for fans who turned out in droves to see him take the stage. Manilow also made a special donation while he was here. He gave a $10,000 check to local music teacher, Walter Suggs. Suggs teaches at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology. Suggs will use $5,000 of the gift to provide students with musical instruments. The other $5,000 will be his own personal gift. Manilow told WCCB Charlotte that keeping music in school is a priority.