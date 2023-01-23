Winter Weather Advisory Across the Mountains, Cool and Breezy for the Piedmont

AM Headlines:

Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains until 4pm Snow: up to 3″ Above 3500′ near TN border: 3-6″+

Wind Advisory for the high country until 7pm NW 15-25; Gusts: 40-50 mph

Clouds clear, breezy Monday across the rest of the region

Wednesday’s cold front brings more rain, limited storm threat

Chilly end to the work week Discussion:

Mountain Snow, Windy Start to the Work Week

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the mountains with up to 3″ of snow possible. For the highest elevations, near the TN border there could be 3-6″ of snow. Prepare for slippery roads and downed tree limbs as winds could gust 40-50mph. Wind Advisory for the nothern foothills and mountains until 7pm Monday. It will be breezy across the rest of the area as well with winds out of the NW 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will clear with temps reaching the low 50s this afternoon. Chilly tonight with temps falling into the 20s. Sunny and quiet for Tuesday with temps reaching the mid 50s.

Wednesday Cold Front

Our next weather maker arrives overnight Tuesday into Early Wednesday. A cold front will move quickly through the region bringing heavy rain and a dusting of snow of the higher elevations. As of now, the severe threat remains limited with the lack of instability. Chilly and dry air will invade the area for the end of the week with temps iin the 20s by Friday morning and highs struggling to break out of the 40s.

Mild and Dry Start to Weekend

Much like last week, the first half of the weekend will be quiet and mild with temps slightly above average reaching the mid-50s Saturday. Rain chances return Sunday.