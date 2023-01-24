Cold Start, but a Pleasant Tuesday

AM Headlines

Chilly Start Still breezy for the mountains

Mild and sunny Tuesday

Rain and storms ahead of cold front Wednesday Mountain Wintry Mix A few stronger storms are possible Mainly South and East of I-85 Damaging wind = greatest threat

Cooler end to the week

Next chance of rain Sunday into Monday Discussion

Pleasant Tuesday

Chilly start to the day with temps in the 20s across much of the region. Winds will continue to die down across the mountains this morning. Mild and sunny afternoon with temps back into them mid 50s.

Watching Wednesday – Stronger Storms Possible

Our next big weather maker arrives Wednesday. Wintry mix for the mountains (snow, freezing rain, cold rain) and showers with a few thunderstorms possible across the Piedmont. Expect mountain snow and showers to begin before daybreak with any stormy weather by midday. Severe threat is looking a little better for areas south and east of I-85 with damaging wind gusts the greatest threat. Low-level jet will bring heavy downpours and breezy conditions to the region. Expecting 1-2″ of rainfall which means we could have some minor localized flooding issues as well. Rain and storms will clear by late afternoon to early evening.

Colder End to the Week, Dry Start to Weekend

Snow will fall across the mountains Thursday while the rest of the area dries out. Highs will be back into the low 50s with overnight lows falling into the 20s Friday morning. Overall Friday will be sunny but cold with temps only reaching the upper 40s. We’ll stay dry through the start of the weekend. Next chance at rain will come Sunday into Monday.