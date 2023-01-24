New Report Shows Number Of CLT Passengers ‘Headed In The Right Direction’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The numbers are rolling in. 48,000,000 passengers stepped walked through Charlotte-Douglas last year. It’s a staggering statistic considering 2020 had only 27,000,000 passengers.

“Definitely more people for sure,” said traveler Andrew Miller.

Miller and his family are taking a Monday night flight.

“I’m heading to Salt Lake City Utah to ski,” said Miller’s son Joaquin Miller-Fernandez.

As a frequent flyer, Miller says he’s more often at the airport for business rather than leisure.

“Pre-pandemic it was crazy. I was here all the time, once a week or twice a week and during the pandemic, I wasn’t here much at all,” explained Miller.

Now, Miller and many others are back. Airport officials report a 10% increase in passengers from 2021 to 2022. The 48,000,000 last year is two million shy of the record breaking 50,000,000 people in 2019.

Airport CEO Haley Gentry said the numbers are headed in the right direction.

Charlotte-Douglas is projecting a 100% recovery in 2023, one year ahead of schedule.