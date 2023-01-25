Donald Trump Is Reinstated To Facebook After 2-year Ban

Associated Press,

(AP) — Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules. Trump’s spokesperson did no immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision. He was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection.

Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company.