Iredell County Fill-In Teacher Accused Of Drinking On The Job

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says a teacher that was filling in at an elementary school was found with wine while on the job.

According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, on Tuesday, the Shepherd Elementary School principal, Kim Mitchell, informed a school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired.

Principal Mitchell was notified that 41-year-old Jessica Sue Proctor smelled of alcohol according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, Proctor is employed by Stepping Stones Group and the Iredell-Statesville School System uses the company to fill positions temporarily.

The SRO began investigating the accusations against Proctor and they say it was determined that she was impaired and had an empty wine bottle and an insulated cup full of wine she was drinking in her possession. She was immediately removed from school property.

Proctor has been charged with misdemeanor possession of alcohol on a school campus. The Sheriff’s Office says, because she was in a classroom with an open bottle of wine in her pockebook that could have been easily accessed by students, she was also charged with misdemeanor child neglect.

Iredell-Statesville Schools released the below statement regarding the incident:

“The safety of our students is our top priority. We are thankful that our employees felt

empowered to speak up when something was not right. Due to the prompt response by our

school administration, with assistance from the school resource officer and I-SS human

resources department, the suspected employee was questioned, alcohol was found, and the

employee was removed immediately. In the duties of this individual, no child was left alone

with this individual at any time. Jessica Sue Proctor served as a contracted teacher assistant for two days at Shepherd Elementary School through The Stepping Stones Group. In an effort to fully staff our schools, our district has used staffing agencies to fill positions.”