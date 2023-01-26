Police: Armed Robbery Suspect Stole $80K Worth of Jewelry from Kohl’s

1/3 Kohl’s Armed Robbery Suspect

2/3 Kohl’s Armed Robbery Suspect

3/3 Kohl’s Armed Robbery Suspect





GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are trying to locate the person that is responsible for stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl’s store in Gastonia.

The armed robbery occurred on January 17th at the Kohl’s store on E. Franklin Boulevard. The Gastonia Police Department says, the suspect entered the store, approached the jewelry counter and used a hammer to break the glass of a display case. The case contained several wedding rings and accessories. Officials say, the suspect then pepper-sprayed an employee before fleeing the store.

Surveillance video of the male suspect has been released in hopes that someone might be able to identify him.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.