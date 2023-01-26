Student Found With Gun in Backpack at A.L. Brown High in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun on Wednesday.

According to Kannapolis Police, a student at the school told officials another student had a firearm in their backpack. A school resource officer was notified and located the 14-year-old student.

The student was released into the custody of their parent/guardian. Police say a juvenile petition will be sought in regards to the firearm.

Kannapolis City Schools sent us the message that was sent to parents about the incident. It reads:

“Good afternoon Wonder families. This is your principal Sara Newell. Please let me start this message by saying that nothing is more important than the safety of our students at A. L. Brown High School. That said, this message is to inform you that there was a gun found on a student this afternoon at A. L. Brown High School. The gun was recovered without incident and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department. All disciplinary measures were and will continue to be followed. We thank the individuals who brought the concern to our attention and continue to encourage students and staff to bring any safety concerns to the attention of administration as school safety is the number one concern each and everyday at A. L. Brown. Thank you, and have a great evening.”

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.