CMS To Change School Bus Stop Strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) will have to walk farther to the bus stop starting next school year. The district announced Friday that it will implement a new Express Stops program for 11 magnet schools, drastically cutting the number of bus stops. CMS officials say each bus will only stop once. The idea is to reduce drive time and get students to those schools faster.

Adam Johnson, CMS Transportation Executive Directors says, “We’re at a breaking point. As new programs come online, we’re just not able to support them in the manner that we used to. So we want to be proactive in thinking of other ways that we can get kids to and from school without interruptions to service.”

In some cases, the new Express Stops could mean students have to travel up to three miles just to catch the bus. CMS says its working on car pool Apps and a partnership with CATS buses to help take the stress off families.

