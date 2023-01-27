Jeff Taylor Talks Panthers’ Frank Reich Hire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Panthers have found their man and it is not Steve Wilks.

Frank Reich has been hired as the sixth head coach in franchise history. He was also the team’s first quarterback ever, and threw the franchise’s first touchdown.

A source tells WCCB the Panthers will hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce the news.

Bahakel Sports Director Jeff Taylor joined Lawrence Gilligan on Rising this morning to break down the move and what it means for the 2023 season.