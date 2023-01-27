Postal Worker Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Attacked By Dogs

LENOIR, N.C. — According to police, a mail carrier suffered severe injuries after she was attacked by two dogs.

The Lenoir Police Department says on Thurday, around 1:55 p.m., officers responded to a call for a dog bite with injury on SW Norwood Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they say a woman had severe trauma to her right forearm and puncture wonds to her back and right leg.

The woman was identified as 47-year-old Kristi Goldsberry. Officers determined that Goldsberry, a postal worker, was delivering mail to the home. While Goldsberry was delivering a package to the homeowner at the front door, two Great Dane dogs pushed by the homeowner and attacked her, police say.

The homeowner immediately began to take control of the dogs and render first aid to the postal worker. Police say Goldsberry was transported to a nearby hospital and then air lifted to a hospital in Charlotte.

Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement was called to the home and took possession of both dogs.

According to police, the owner of the dogs stated the dogs are four years old and have never bitten anyone before. Police say there have been no documented dog-related calls to the home and that at this time, there are no charges in the case.

This is a developing story we will update as more information becomes available.