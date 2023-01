UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education on Friday, January 27 voted to rescind the 2023-2024 traditional academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022.

The board approved a new 2023-2024 traditional academic calendar.

Students will begin school on Monday, Aug. 28, and end on Friday, June 7.

The board was being sued after it voted back in December to start the school year three weeks earlier on August 9, which is a violation of state law.