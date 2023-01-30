Police: Four Taylorsville Residents Facing Drug Charges After Nearly 56 Grams Of Meth Found Inside Home

1/5 Meth Seized From Home

2/5 Miranda Richmond

3/5 Kendell Hill

4/5 Sonia Richmond

5/5 Richard Singlestad









TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (News Release) — On January 26, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Lane in Taylorsville.

Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation, Officers say they located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia. Several arrests were made.

Miranda Gail Richmond W/F age 27 of Taylorsville arrested for failure to appear with a first appearance of February 20, 2023. She was placed under a $12,000.00 secured bond.

Kendell Lynn Hill W/F age 25 of Taylorsville arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with intent Manufacture, Sell, Deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a first appearance of January 30, 2023 and a $150,000.00 dollar secured bond.

Sonia Lucille Richmond W/F age 52 of Taylorsville arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with intent Manufacture, Sell, Deliver, Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a first appearance of January 30, 2023 and a $150,000.00 dollar secured bond.

Richard Eric Singlestad W/M age 52 of Taylorsville arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with intent Manufacture, Sell, Deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a first appearance of January 30, 2023 and a $150,000.00 dollar secured bond.