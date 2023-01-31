Charlotte Community Members Calling For An Arrest In 5-Year-Old Shot & Killed On NY Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a month since a 5-year-old girl was accidently shot in Charlotte minutes into the New Year . However, there still hasn’t been an arrest.

On Tuesday night, members of the community called out the owner of the gun use to kill Lyric Thomas and demanded that person comes forward.

“Somebody should come forward and say I left that gun there,” said said organizer James Barnett.

In the early minutes of 2023, Lyric Thomas was killed at a recording studio on Moretz Avenue. the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says Thomas was accidentally shot. The police report shows the serial number of the handgun but, not the owner.

“We got to push hard on the police tomorrow to find out why they’re there hasn’t been an arrest made,” said Barnett.

Thomas’ parents were not at the news conference Tuesday night.

WCCB Charlotte asked CMPD for an update in the case and why there hasn’t been an arrest. We still waiting on a response.