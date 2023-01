CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of North Davidson Street.

Detectives responded to the area just after 8 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene.

Police have not released any other details surrounding the victim’s death.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.