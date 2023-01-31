Foggy and Soggy Outlook

AM Headlines

Dense Fog Advisory until 10am Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile

Spotty showers, above average temps today

Rain tonight through early Wednesday

More rain arrives Thursday

Cold front Friday brings chilly temps Saturday

Potential for freezing rain/rain Sunday AM Discussion

Widespread AM Fog, On and Off Rain Chances through the end of the week

It’s a soupy mess this morning with visibility less than 1/4 of a mile. A dense fog advisory is in place for most of the region until 10am. Cold front will slowly move into the region today with spotty showers through this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s. Rain will pick up this evening through Wednesday. The front will stall across the region leading to more on and off rain chances through early Friday with slightly cooler temps with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the low 40s. Rain will be heaviest Thursday as a low moves through the southeast, funneling moisture out of the Gulf.

Drier and Colder Start to the Weekend

Drier air will work it’s way into the region Friday after a cold front settles south of the area. This will also usher in MUCH colder temperatures with lows falling into the mid 20s Saturday morning. Highs will struggle to break out of the low 40s during the day.

Freezing Rain Sunday AM?

Things get tricky with Sunday’s forecast. Temps will remain chilly, but the question remains whether we will have enough moisture in place to see a freezing rain/rain mix Sunday morning. Right now, keeping the mention in so you remain weatherwise, but it will be something to watch going into the weekend.