Black Farmers Equity Initiative to increase access for farmers

Charlotte, N.C. — Cheri Jzar’s farm Deep Roots CPS sits on seven acres of land in East Charlotte.

She’s part of a small group of black farmers the USDA said makes up only 2 percent of all farmers in the US.

” We began to see in the farming space that there weren’t very many black farmers farming so we said why don’t we fill that space,” Jzar said.

The Black Farmers Equity Initiative aims to change that by increasing the number of black farmers and giving them the resources they need to succeed.

” By creating this program we really have put together a one stop shop for them to learn about accessing capital and for them to expand their networks,” NSMDC director of strategic partnerships and programs Jetheda Hernandez said.

Jzar is part of the first cohort for the program.

She said it could help them gain access to the funding needed to grow their farm.

” Its really going to help farmers advocate for themselves to the USDA to be able to get the capital that you need to get land,” Jzar said.

The program would also give farmers the training and certification they need to expand their reach into grocery stores and other retailers.

” If they’re looking for growers in a certain category or looking for a particular vegetable they will have access to see these certified farmers in their database,” Hernandez said.

Jzar said it would also provide valuable resources and connections with other farmers.

” Having a cohort or collective of farmers and those who are in the food space providing that insight is certainly a help,” Jzar said.