Center City Weekend With Moira Quinn: Rail Trail Lights, Walk The Block With CMPD, and more

CHARLOTTE, NC — Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, walk the block with CMPD, Rail Trail Lights, and more.

Rail Trail Lights

February 3 – 19

Rail Trail between Atherton Mill and Bland Street

This is an annual event that features new and original works of art that incorporate light so that they are best viewed when the sun is going down or has set. This year, there are six pieces, always by local artists. If you follow the Rail Trail from Bland Street Station south to Atherton Mill (or vice versa) you will find the 6 pieces, just off the Trail…we don’t impede foot or bike traffic. This is sponsored by US Bank

and is obviously free.

Go to the South End website southendclt.org for a full description of the art and a map.

Walk The Block with CMPD

Every Wednesday Noon – 1pm

Design Center of the Carolina

101 West Worthington

The best way to get to know your community officers, get to know them and talk to them one-on-one about issues you may have in your neighborhood or in your business community, is to walk the block with them. Show them what’s going on. We do this regularly in Uptown and South End. If this is not your neighborhood, or business community…contact your community officer or your district office and ask about a Walk the Block event for your area. In South End, Officers Justin Davies and Brad Hall, who South End Community Coordination Officers lead these walks every Wednesday at 12:00 pm starting at the corner of West Worthington and Camden Rd.

Learn more about the people behind the uniforms and what is happening around town in this lunchtime walk.

“Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds” Opening Celebration

Saturday, February 11

10am – 6pm

Mint Museum Uptown (500 S. Tryon in the Levine Cultural Campus)

This opening day includes “Bearden/Picasso: Rhythms and Reverberations”; with live music, a cash bar and curator presentation. This exhibition is large and amazing and honors the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death. There are events throughout the day including a very cool one at 2 PM: Laurence Madeline, chief curator for French National Heritage and former curator at the Musée Picasso Paris, leads a talk about the works in “Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds.” The Mint Uptown is the first venue and the only one on the East Coast to host this ticketed exhibition. It is on view February 11–May 21, 2023.