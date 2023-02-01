Cold Front Brings Cooler Temps, Steady Rain Returns Overnight

AM Headlines

Cold front moving through the region this AM AM Showers/Patchy Fog Dropping Temps Warmest temps were just after midnight

Front will stall south of the area later today

Heaviest rainfall of the week arrives tonight into Thursday

Colder and drier weekend

Warming up next week Discussion

AM Rain, Dropping Temps Today/ Heaviest Rain Arrives Thursday

A cold front is slowly sagging through the region this morning. Ongoing showers and patchy fog will continue through early to mid-morning. Temps will be dropping through the day with temps generally settling into the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon. A disturbance will swing through the southeast tonight into Thursday. A steady stream of moisture out of the Gulf will allow steady and at times heavy rain to develop tonight through Thursday. If you have outdoor plans Thursday, I would suggest having a backup plan as 1-1.5″ of rain is expected. This could lead to some localized flooding issues for areas south of I-85.

Dry and Much Colder Weekend

Drier and colder air arrives Friday. Temps will top out in the low 50s Friday with overnight lows tumbling into the low to mid 20s. Highs will struggle to break out of the low 40s Saturday afternoon – but, it will be sunny, so at least we have that going for us. And more good news? Not looking like we will have any moisture to tap into Sunday, so a freezing rain mess, looking less likely.

Warming Up Next Week

In fact, we will be dry heading into the next week outside of an isolated rain chance. Temps will warm as well with highs back into the low 60s by Tuesday afternoon.