Cold Front Brings Cooler Temps, Steady Rain Returns Overnight
AM Headlines
- Cold front moving through the region this AM
- AM Showers/Patchy Fog
- Dropping Temps
- Warmest temps were just after midnight
- Front will stall south of the area later today
- Heaviest rainfall of the week arrives tonight into Thursday
- Colder and drier weekend
- Warming up next week
Discussion
AM Rain, Dropping Temps Today/ Heaviest Rain Arrives Thursday
A cold front is slowly sagging through the region this morning. Ongoing showers and patchy fog will continue through early to mid-morning. Temps will be dropping through the day with temps generally settling into the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon. A disturbance will swing through the southeast tonight into Thursday. A steady stream of moisture out of the Gulf will allow steady and at times heavy rain to develop tonight through Thursday. If you have outdoor plans Thursday, I would suggest having a backup plan as 1-1.5″ of rain is expected. This could lead to some localized flooding issues for areas south of I-85.
Dry and Much Colder Weekend
Drier and colder air arrives Friday. Temps will top out in the low 50s Friday with overnight lows tumbling into the low to mid 20s. Highs will struggle to break out of the low 40s Saturday afternoon – but, it will be sunny, so at least we have that going for us. And more good news? Not looking like we will have any moisture to tap into Sunday, so a freezing rain mess, looking less likely.
Warming Up Next Week
In fact, we will be dry heading into the next week outside of an isolated rain chance. Temps will warm as well with highs back into the low 60s by Tuesday afternoon.