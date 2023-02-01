CHARLOTTE – On February 4th, 1987 President Ronald Reagan declared the first national Girl and Women in Sports Day to recognize the history of women’s athletics.

It also recognized all of the progress that the Title IV Amendment made after it was passed in 1972.

Women who participated in sports in school are more likely to graduate from college. According to an EY study, women increase their odds of landing leadership positions when they have a background in athletics.

Candidates for jobs that once played a sport tend to show a strong work ethic, the abilities to be a good team player and to be very determined.