Philadelphia Eagles Player Indicted On Rape Charges As The Team Heads To Super Bowl

COLUMBUS OHIO – Philadelphia Eagle’s offensive guard Josh Sills, 25, has been indicted on rape charges Tuesday, January 31st according to a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost alleged that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will in December 2019.

Sills was indicted on two felony charges including one count of rape and one count of kidnapping according to a new release on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

Sills is expected to appear in court on February 16th, just four days after the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles have yet to publicly address any of the charges.