Cold and Soggy Thursday

AM Headlines:

All day showers/patchy fog

Cold w/ highs in the mid to upper 40s

Drying out this weekend, but temps remain 5-10 degrees below average

Warmer next week Ground Hog Stats: Phil has seen his shadow 104 times calling for 6 more weeks of Winter

Only has predicted an early Spring 22 times 7 of those have been since 2000

His accuracy for Charlotte is 41.27% He’s done a little better in the past decade with 50%

He predicted an early spring last year He was correct – the average temperature was 52.25

Discussion:

Only fitting that Ground Hog’s Day gives us more of the same. A low pressure system will swing into the southeast out of the Gulf funneling moisture into the Carolinas. Showers will be light through the early afternoon, picking up intensity later in the day. Overall 1-1.5″ of rainfall is expected with limited flooding concerns for areas south of I-85. Extra layers will be needed with the rain boots and umbrellas as temps will remain chilly with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Showers will wrap up by early Friday morning. There is a chance for snow/freezing rain for the highest elevations early Friday morning, but accumulations will be light. A cold front will bring drier air to the region Friday with clouds clearing through the day. Highs will reach the upper 40s, but overnight lows tumble into the low 20s. Temps will struggle to break out of the low to mid 40s Saturday. We have a nice warming trend going into next week though. Highs will be back into the low 60s by Monday with temps near 70 by mid-week. Rain chances will remain limited with a better shot at some wet weather by late next week.