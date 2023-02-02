Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis.

On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.

Two juveniles were also involved in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and the case remains under investigation.