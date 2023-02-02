Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.

Police have identified the victim as 37-year-old Michael White. An arrest has not been made at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.