Chilly Weekend Forecast

AM Headlines

A few spotty showers remain early this AM

Cold front will help clear the clouds and brings chilly temps to the region

Highs will reach the upper 40s today With the Wind Chill it will feel like the low to mid 40s at best

Cold, but sunny Saturday

Dry and warmer through mid-week next week Discussion

Drying Out, Breezy Friday

Last of the showers wrapping up this morning. A cold front will clear the clouds and bring chillier temps to the area. Windy across the mountains with winds out of the NW 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Highs won’t get out of the 20s either. The rest of the area will be breezy with gusts around 20 mph. Highs will reach the upper 40s, but it will feel like the low to mid 40s at best. Clouds will clear through the day with overnight lows plummeting into the 20s.

Cold Start to Weekend

Saturday morning will be freezing with wind chills in the teens for the Piedmont and single digits if not subzero for the mountains. The afternoon will bring sunny skies and it will be dry, but cold with highs only reaching the mid 40s. We’ll start to warm up Sunday, but clouds will keep it feeling cool, even as temps reach the mid 50s.

Warming Up Next Week

Next week will be warmer and we’ll stay dry for most of it. Highs will reach the low 60s early in the week with temps jumping into the mid 60s by mid week. Best rain chances arrive late in the week.