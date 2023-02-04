CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work.

Route 16

Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way

S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m.

Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops missed due to detour: 25660, 25720, 37412, 25800

Use the CATS-Pass app to find an alternative stop or route. For questions or concerns, riders can speak directly to a customer service representative at 704-336-7433(RIDE).